Cleveland community raises over $150K for firefighter with stage 4 cancer

The Cleveland Fire Fighters Local 93 union on Thursday took to Facebook and asked for the community to support the firefighter and father of two.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland community this week has rallied around a 36-year-old Cleveland firefighter battling stage 4 cancer.

Shawn Calvey, who has been a member of the Cleveland Division of Fire since 2016, on May 12 received news he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

This type of cancer makes up about 1% of all cancers diagnosed in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.

Calvey’s cancer recently developed into stage 4 and spread to his stomach, according to the GoFundMe page created for his care.

The Cleveland Fire Fighters Local 93 union on Thursday took to Facebook and asked for the community to support the firefighter and father of two.

The community did just that in the form of donating $150,340 to the Calvey family, who has since been away from his home for treatment, in the two days the donation site has been active.

