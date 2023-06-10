2 Strong 4 Bullies
CMSD teachers’ cars stolen, broken into by thieves

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teachers on Cleveland’s East Side had their cars broken into within a matter of weeks by a group of thieves.

The thefts occurred at the Memorial School, located on E. 152nd Street in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood.

Within the last two weeks, two staff members’ cars were broken into and they are now demanding answers.

“It’s a really terrible and invasive feeling,” one staff member said. “It’s not what you want after a long day.”

Teachers said police reports get filled out, but the city doesn’t do much else afterward.

“They’re saying it’s just an overwhelming problem for the whole city.”

Meanwhile, Megan Carlson, a teacher at the school, says the district should come up with better solutions to keep their means of transportation safe after her car was completely stolen from the parking lot in March.

“We’re coming into work all day for these kids and doing our very best job with them, and to come outside and realize I can’t get home or get back to work tomorrow is too much.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

CMSD teachers' cars stolen, broken into by thieves
