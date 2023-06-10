2 Strong 4 Bullies
Help name Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s new baby bison

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new baby bison Monday.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new baby bison Monday.(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs your help in naming one of their newest animals!

The zoo announced a naming contest for the baby bison born on May 21.

It's a boy! Help name Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s bison calf and make a difference in the lives of bison in the wild. The...

Posted by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday, June 10, 2023

The zoo said the baby will have one of three names, all of which are meaningful to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes, determined by the largest donation behind each name:

  • Heebee, short for Heebee Cheechee, the name of an influential Shoshone elder
  • Sho-Rap, a combination of the names of the Shoshone and Arapaho
  • Tighee, the name of a Shoshone chief

The zoo said all funds generated in the naming contest will go to the Eastern Shoshone Buffalo Program.

The voting process goes through June 19, and those who wish to help name the baby bison can vote on the Cleveland Zoological Society’s website or in-person at the zoo’s bison habitat.

