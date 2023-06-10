Northeast Ohio man charged with 7th OVI after motorcycle crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man now faces his 7th OVI charge after a motorcycle crash that happened in Tuscarawas County last month.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the initial crash occurred at 8:08 p.m. on May 24 on County Road 28 in Rush Township.

OSHP troopers said the driver displayed indicators that he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Troopers arrested the man after he refused to attempt field sobriety tests.

OHSP troopers then arrested the man, New Philadelphia 45-year-old Pete Beamer, for OVI.

He also refused to submit a breath test.

Troopers charged Beamer with failure to control and operating a vehicle while under the influence, his 7th-lifetime offense.

Officials confirmed the case will be presented to the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury for official charges.

