2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio man charged with 7th OVI after motorcycle crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man now faces his 7th OVI charge after a motorcycle crash that happened in Tuscarawas County last month.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the initial crash occurred at 8:08 p.m. on May 24 on County Road 28 in Rush Township.

OSHP troopers said the driver displayed indicators that he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Troopers arrested the man after he refused to attempt field sobriety tests.

OHSP troopers then arrested the man, New Philadelphia 45-year-old Pete Beamer, for OVI.

He also refused to submit a breath test.

Troopers charged Beamer with failure to control and operating a vehicle while under the influence, his 7th-lifetime offense.

Officials confirmed the case will be presented to the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury for official charges.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

19 News Troubleshooters
Woman scrambles to find a home after landlord hit with nearly 20 safety code violations
Bipartisan marijuana bill proposed in Ohio assembly
Woman scrambles to find a home after landlord hit with nearly 20 safety code violations
Dog who spent 2,000 days in shelter finally adopted (Interview with Hershel's owners)