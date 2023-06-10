2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Finally some rain!
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under mainly sunny skies today, highs will max out in the low 80s.

As clouds increase tonight, look for lows in the low 60s.

Scattered showers arrive on Sunday afternoon as highs peak at around 80.

Sunday night’s rain will allow lows in the 50s.

Showers and thunder on Monday will be coupled with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

More showers on Tuesday will accompany highs again in the upper 60s.

With a risk of rain on Wednesday, highs will top out in the low to mid-70s.

