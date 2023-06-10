Police: Indiana bride-to-be loses ring on Put-in-Bay
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Put-in-Bay Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing engagement ring.
Police said the Indiana bride-to-be, who is getting married on Saturday, lost her engagement ring likely in the downtown area.
Officials said the person responsible for returning it would not only be in the bride-to-be’s good graces but will also get a Put-in-Bay Police patch.
Anyone who finds the ring has been asked to return it to the department.
