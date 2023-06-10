2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Indiana bride-to-be loses ring on Put-in-Bay

Here are some of the ways that Put-in-Bay is a perfect island family getaway this Summer
Police said the Indiana bride-to-be, who is getting married on Saturday, lost her engagement ring likely in the downtown area.(tcw-woio)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Put-in-Bay Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing engagement ring.

Police said the Indiana bride-to-be, who is getting married on Saturday, lost her engagement ring likely in the downtown area.

A Bride-to-Be from Indiana needs your help! She's getting married today, but lost her engagement ring somewhere on...

Posted by Put-in-Bay Police Department on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Officials said the person responsible for returning it would not only be in the bride-to-be’s good graces but will also get a Put-in-Bay Police patch.

Anyone who finds the ring has been asked to return it to the department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

CMSD teachers’ cars broken into by thieves
CMSD teachers’ cars stolen, broken into by thieves
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new baby bison Monday.
Help name Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s new baby bison
CMSD teachers’ cars stolen, broken into by thieves
CMSD teachers’ cars stolen, broken into by thieves
The Cleveland Fire Fighters Local 93 union on Thursday took to Facebook and asked for the...
Cleveland community raises over $150K for firefighter with stage 4 cancer