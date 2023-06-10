Police: Indiana bride-to-be loses ring on Put-in-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Put-in-Bay Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing engagement ring.

Police said the Indiana bride-to-be, who is getting married on Saturday, lost her engagement ring likely in the downtown area.

A Bride-to-Be from Indiana needs your help! She's getting married today, but lost her engagement ring somewhere on... Posted by Put-in-Bay Police Department on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Officials said the person responsible for returning it would not only be in the bride-to-be’s good graces but will also get a Put-in-Bay Police patch.

Anyone who finds the ring has been asked to return it to the department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.