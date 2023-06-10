2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman scrambles to find a home after landlord hit with nearly 20 safety code violations

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family suddenly has to pack up and move.

Their home was declared unsafe, after their landlord was hit with nearly 20 safety code violations.

“It’s terrible,” said Tenant Latonya Woods. “I’m sick to my stomach and there’s nothing I can do. Because what can I do?”

Latonya Woods isn’t sure where to turn after the place she called home on Prince Avenue the last six months was found unsafe to live.

Her landlord is facing a laundry list of safety violations.

“Her wiring was wrong, siding is coming off, paint is coming down,” said Woods.

Not to mention leaky faucets, deteriorating gutters and unsecured plumbing.

Cleveland’s Department of Building and Housing gave the landlord until June 16th to make repairs or face prosecution.

Now, Woods and her family, including her grandchildren, are struggling to find a new place to live.

“All I’m asking for is my rent and deposit so we can move on and find something,” said Woods. “We don’t have money to go to a hotel. We don’t have money to do these things.”

Woods says she was always on top of her rent payment. She showed us the receipts to prove it.

But her family stopped paying rent in April after their living conditions continued to get worse.

Now her landlord says they have a reason why nothing got done, blaming it on Wood’s health.

“My mother’s father does most of the repairs on the home,” said Landlord Tomika Jones’ daughter. “He is older and so because of that we didn’t want to put him at risk when she said she had covid.”

She also says some of the times they attempted to fix appliances, Woods wouldn’t let them in.

Whether her tenants were cooperative or not, the countdown is on for this landlord to tackle these violations, and it seems less and less likely to happen.

Now, Woods is putting her focus into finding a new home and making sure a situation like this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re just trying to get into something decent and clean so I can enjoy my grand kids,” said Woods.

We reached out to the building inspector on this case regarding what comes next if the landlord doesn’t make the necessary fixes.

When we get a response, we’ll update this story.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

Bipartisan marijuana bill proposed in Ohio assembly
Woman scrambles to find a home after landlord hit with nearly 20 safety code violations
Dog who spent 2,000 days in shelter finally adopted (Interview with Hershel's owners)
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
Local collectors getting scammed by online liquor sales websites