Cleveland police partner with NOBLE, Be SMART to educate residents on secure gun storage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last Thursday, the Cleveland Division of Police, alongside the Columbus Division of Police, the Bexley Police Department and the Whitehall Division of Police announced they will join a national partnership in an effort to keep our streets safer.

Each of these departments will be partnering with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and Be SMART, a program of the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund that has the goal of educating parents and adults about the importance of secure firearm storage.

The departments will distribute “It Starts at Home” secure firearm storage education materials and gun locks to residents of Cleveland, Columbus, Bexley and Whitehill.

These police forces join over a dozen other law enforcement departments in this partnership.

”Each year, families across the United States face the tragic results of improperly stored and unsecured firearms. Sadly, and increasingly commonly, very young children are the victims of these circumstances. Each of these incidents involving unsecured firearms have one thing incommon, that they are preventable,” said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “Today and everyday, we are urging all gun owners to take the proper precautions to ensure the safe storage of all weapons, especially firearms.”

”All of us must do our part to educate our communities that when guns aren’t properly stored,tragedy can strike,” said Bexley Chief Gary Lewis. “Whether it’s a child finding a firearm and injuring or killing themselves, or someone stealing it and using it to commit a crime, secure gun storage can prevent both.”

”We are pleased to partner with NOBLE for resources that assist gun owners to be smart about gun storage and safety,” said Whitehill Chief Mike Crispen. “NOBLE is on the forefront of providing solutions for both the community and law enforcement to help keep our young people safe.”

”An unsecured gun can turn an entire community upside down,” said Deborah Grayson, a Be SMART volunteer with the Ohio chapter of Moms Demand Action. “We’re proud that the Bexley and Whitehall police have joined this important partnership to make sure gun owners in our community understand the importance of secure firearm storage.”

Over the next six months, Cleveland, Columbus, Bexley, and Whitehall patrol officers will be handing out cards featuring information about secure firearm storage information during routine contacts with the public.

Officers will also work with Everytown for Gun Safety’s local grassroots volunteers, Moms Demand Action, and local NOBLE members to participate in and host community events to distribute secure storage information and gun locks.

Firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., with Black children being three times more likely to die by unintentional shootings than their white peers.

Throughout the U.S., an estimated 13 million households with children under the age of 18 contain at least one gun.

