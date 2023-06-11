Cleveland pools open for summer: some lacking security, lifeguards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Cleveland’s pools open for the season, security guards are being put in place to keep pool users safe.

This week, the city of Cleveland announced all outdoor pools would have security on site every day, from open to close.

When 19 News reporter Vic Gideon visited the Halloran Park pool on West 117th Street, there was no security to be found.

A national lifeguard shortage has also impacted the park, limiting the number of people that can swim at one time.

All 20 outdoor pools operated by the city of Cleveland will close Monday and Tuesday, regardless of outdoor temperatures.

Officials say the pools will follow a Wednesday to Sunday schedule starting June 10 through August 6.

Pools will open at 12 p.m. and close at 7:45 p.m., closing from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m..

Officials say the pools will operate on 45 minute sessions to allow the most people to use the pool.

Users must leave the pool and re-check in to continue using the pool, city officials say.

Indoor pools will open Monday and operate on a three-day week schedule.

The pools will close August 18.

Indoor pools will begin operating Monday through Saturday the week of August 21, 2023.

Details on the pool schedules are below.

Days of operation:

Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Kovacic NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Hamilton NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Cory NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Frederick Douglass NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Indoor pools closed, but adjacent outdoor pools open:

Lonnie Burten NRRC

Woodland NRRC

Indoor pools closed as a result of building renovations:

Clark NRRC

Central NRRC

Gunning NRRC

Sterling NRRC

Fairfax NRRC

Outdoor pool that may open after June 10, 2023, due to repairs:

Mercedes Cotner / Sunrise

Lonnie Burten

