Cleveland pools open for summer: some lacking security, lifeguards

By Megan McSweeney and Vic Gideon
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Cleveland’s pools open for the season, security guards are being put in place to keep pool users safe.

This week, the city of Cleveland announced all outdoor pools would have security on site every day, from open to close.

When 19 News reporter Vic Gideon visited the Halloran Park pool on West 117th Street, there was no security to be found.

A national lifeguard shortage has also impacted the park, limiting the number of people that can swim at one time.

All 20 outdoor pools operated by the city of Cleveland will close Monday and Tuesday, regardless of outdoor temperatures.

Officials say the pools will follow a Wednesday to Sunday schedule starting June 10 through August 6.

Pools will open at 12 p.m. and close at 7:45 p.m., closing from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m..

Officials say the pools will operate on 45 minute sessions to allow the most people to use the pool.

Users must leave the pool and re-check in to continue using the pool, city officials say.

Indoor pools will open Monday and operate on a three-day week schedule.

The pools will close August 18.

Indoor pools will begin operating Monday through Saturday the week of August 21, 2023.

Details on the pool schedules are below.

Days of operation:

  • Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Kovacic NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
  • Hamilton NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Cory NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
  • Frederick Douglass NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Indoor pools closed, but adjacent outdoor pools open:

  • Lonnie Burten NRRC
  • Woodland NRRC

Indoor pools closed as a result of building renovations:

  • Clark NRRC
  • Central NRRC
  • Gunning NRRC
  • Sterling NRRC
  • Fairfax NRRC

Outdoor pool that may open after June 10, 2023, due to repairs:

  • Mercedes Cotner / Sunrise
  • Lonnie Burten

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

