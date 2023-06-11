Kenston wins first-ever OSHAA state baseball championship

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kenston High School boy’s baseball program on Saturday won its first-ever state championship following a 4-3 victory over Ontario.

Saturday’s win marked the second state title win for the school in the last 10 years, with the Bombers winning the Division III football championships in 2018.

P Nikko Georgiou, who committed to John Carroll University for football, went the distance for the Bombers with 7.0 IP, racking up 7 strikeouts.

⚾️ #OHSAA BASEBALL: Highlights from the Division II final between Chagrin Falls Kenston and Ontario. pic.twitter.com/aHdqtSAcQq — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) June 10, 2023

Ontario led a comeback attempt that came down to the bottom of the 7th inning, but a double-play from 2B Tommy Pecoraro sealed the victory for the Bombers.

Bombers win! Bombers win! ❤️💙✈️❤️💙 Congrats to the 2023 DII State Baseball Champions! 4-3 over Ontario. ❤️💙⚾️💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgX0ngZsDu — KenstonSchools (@KenstonSchools) June 10, 2023

