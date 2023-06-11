Kenston wins first-ever OSHAA state baseball championship
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kenston High School boy’s baseball program on Saturday won its first-ever state championship following a 4-3 victory over Ontario.
Saturday’s win marked the second state title win for the school in the last 10 years, with the Bombers winning the Division III football championships in 2018.
P Nikko Georgiou, who committed to John Carroll University for football, went the distance for the Bombers with 7.0 IP, racking up 7 strikeouts.
Ontario led a comeback attempt that came down to the bottom of the 7th inning, but a double-play from 2B Tommy Pecoraro sealed the victory for the Bombers.
