Middleburg Heights first responders battling blaze at UPS facility

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials confirmed first responders are currently on the scene at the UPS facility in Middleburgh Heights for a fire.

Fire officials confirmed they first arrived at the customer care center, located at 179400 Englewood Dr., at around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials did not confirm the extent of the damage.

Fire officials also did not confirm if anyone was injured, or the cause of the fire.

