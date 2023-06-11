2 Strong 4 Bullies
Middleburg Heights first responders battling blaze at UPS facility

Officials did not confirm the extent of the damage.(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials confirmed first responders are currently on the scene at the UPS facility in Middleburgh Heights for a fire.

Fire officials confirmed they first arrived at the customer care center, located at 179400 Englewood Dr., at around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials did not confirm the extent of the damage.

Fire officials also did not confirm if anyone was injured, or the cause of the fire.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

