Nearly 1,000 Akron homes under boil advisories following water main break

This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 1,000 homes in Akron face boil advisories after a water main broke within the city.

Sunday’s announcement from Akron officials said the water main break, which occurred Saturday night on Cuyahoga Street, caused reduced water pressures for customers in the northernmost portion of the city.

Officials said the boil advisory is in effect until further notice, with a minimum of 24 hours, for customers either on or near the following locations:

  • Cuyahoga Street north of Uhler Ave
  • Northampton Rd
  • West Bath Rd
  • Sackett Ave
  • Sackett Hills Blvd
  • Skylark Drive
  • Lynndale Drive
  • Meredith Lane
  • Portage Trail Extension West of Northampton Rd. including the Timber Top Apartment complex and Waterford Place apartment complex.
  • Ascot Industrial Park
  • The residential allotments known as Cross Creek Allotment, The Crossings Townhomes, Mediterranean Village, North Ridge Allotment, Heron Crest Allotment, Fox Trace Allotment, Fox Glove Allotment, High Hampton Allotment, Hampton Ledges, Meredith Lane Apartments and the Villages of Northampton

Officials said the water needs to be boiled for at least two minutes, along with the following practices to avoid lead exposure in drinking water:

  • If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.
  • Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.
  • Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

