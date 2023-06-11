2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Lawns, gardens and field crops will love this!

Showers arrive this afternoon as highs peak at around 80.
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Showers arrive this afternoon as highs peak at around 80.

Tonight’s rain will allow lows in the mid 50s.

Morning rain on Monday will be coupled with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

More showers on Tuesday will accompany highs again in the mid to upper 60s.

With a risk of rain on Wednesday, highs will top-out in the lower 70s.

