Teen killed in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of a teenager following a shooting on Cleveland’s West Side early Sunday morning.

Cleveland police officials confirmed the shooting took place at 2:59 a.m. in the 6500 block of Clark Avenue.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Officials confirmed the teen, a 16-year-old boy, died as a result of the shooting.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Police officials for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

