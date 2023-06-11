Teen killed in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of a teenager following a shooting on Cleveland’s West Side early Sunday morning.

Cleveland police officials confirmed the shooting took place at 2:59 a.m. in the 6500 block of Clark Avenue.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Officials confirmed the teen, a 16-year-old boy, died as a result of the shooting.

