29-year-old man dies in Akron car crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when the car he was riding in crashed into a tree in Akron.

Akron police said the 26-year-old driver lost control of a Chevy Equinox around 3 a.m. on W. North Street.

Police said as they were crossing the railroad tracks, the vehicle went airborne and then slammed into a tree.

The man, who was sitting in the rear-seat, was pinned inside and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 26-year-old woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was ejected from the vehicle.

Both her and the driver were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with serious injuries, said police.

Police added the crash remains under investigation; however, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

