Akron officials lift water boil advisory

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city officials lifted their precautionary boil water advisory Monday.

The advisory was issued on Sunday for all customers along the northern end of Cuyahoga Street including all customers in the vicinity of Northampton Road, Portage Trail Extension West, Meredith Lane, West Bath Road and Sackett Avenue.

According to officials, the advisory was needed because of a depressurization related to a water main break on Cuyahoga Street near the Cascade Valley Metroparks Softball Field Complex.

Water testing completed over the past 24 hours has confirmed the drinking water is safe, said officials.

Neither discoloration or cloudiness are reasons to be concerned about the safety of the water over the next couple of days, added officials.

Questions should be directed to Akron Water Distribution Dispatch at (330) 375-2420.

