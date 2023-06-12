2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron officials lift water boil advisory

(WAFB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city officials lifted their precautionary boil water advisory Monday.

The advisory was issued on Sunday for all customers along the northern end of Cuyahoga Street including all customers in the vicinity of Northampton Road, Portage Trail Extension West, Meredith Lane, West Bath Road and Sackett Avenue.

According to officials, the advisory was needed because of a depressurization related to a water main break on Cuyahoga Street near the Cascade Valley Metroparks Softball Field Complex.

Water testing completed over the past 24 hours has confirmed the drinking water is safe, said officials.

Neither discoloration or cloudiness are reasons to be concerned about the safety of the water over the next couple of days, added officials.

Questions should be directed to Akron Water Distribution Dispatch at (330) 375-2420.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent

Latest News

LAND motorcycles have gone to producing about one bike a month to three a week with the goal to...
Electric motorcycle maker wants to drive Cleveland’s economy
Cleveland police are looking for two suspects who slashed an off-duty officer in the head with...
Off-duty Cleveland officer slashed in the head with screwdriver by car thieves
More than a thousand North Olmsted customres without power
Audreona Barnes (Source; Family)
Sentencing for Cleveland man guilty of killing girlfriend, leaving body on balcony