Assault charges against Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey dismissed

HARRIS COUNTY, Tx. (WOIO) - A Harris County District Court Judge last week dismissed the assault charges filed against Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey.

According to court records, a judge granted a motion to dismiss the case on June 9.

Police arrested Winfrey, drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Browns, on April 10 after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend.

He was suspended for the second game of the 2022 season for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

The team previously issued a statement saying they were aware of Winfrey’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

