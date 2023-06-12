2 Strong 4 Bullies
Assault charges against Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey dismissed

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey stands on the sideline before an NFL...
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey stands on the sideline before an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Tx. (WOIO) - A Harris County District Court Judge last week dismissed the assault charges filed against Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey.

According to court records, a judge granted a motion to dismiss the case on June 9.

Police arrested Winfrey, drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Browns, on April 10 after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested for assaulting girlfriend, court records say

He was suspended for the second game of the 2022 season for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

The team previously issued a statement saying they were aware of Winfrey’s arrest.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

