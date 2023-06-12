Avon Lake student earns perfect ACT score

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon Lake High School incoming senior earned the highest possible ACT score this year, a composite score of 36!

Dylan Missal, 17, is one of very few students to earn this top score. Only about .25% of students who take the ACT can say the same.

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned the top score.

“Avon Lake High School places focus on obtaining strong teachers who place emphasis on academic rigor and excellence,” said Michael May, Avon Lake High School principal. “Our curriculum is designed to challenge each and every student while preparing them for success. It is important to note that students’ hard work, persistence and dedication is what puts their knowledge and skills to the test when becoming high achievers. Congratulations to Dylan on this amazing achievement.”

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36.

A student’s Composite Score is the average of the four test scores.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said Janet Godwin, ACT CEO. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

Missal is involved in the National Honor Society, Academic Challenge (team captain and led the team to victory at Academic Challenge Championship last year), Math Club and choir.

He has also played the piano since age five, and has performed in numerous recitals and accompaniment with church choir and the ALHS chorale.

He works as a page at the Avon Lake Public Library and tutors students.

He is still in the process of applying and researching colleges, hoping to study math or physics.

“My favorite subjects are math and physics,” said Missal. “I was pleasantly surprised to hear I had a 36 on the test. I made sure I took a practice test before. I then looked at those things I missed and could improve upon and focused on those areas. My advice to other students is to study and do your best and to always take your teachers’ advice. Avon Lake High School gives us a variety of things to pursue, it’s a great school. Take advantage of as much as you can.”

