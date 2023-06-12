2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Berea man convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school

David Lowe
David Lowe(Source: Berea Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea man convicted for groping his 16-year-old stepdaughter on camera during a virtual school class last year is set to receive his sentence.

Police charged 53-year-old David Lowe, a registered sex offender, with first-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition on Sept. 29, 2022 after getting caught groping his step-daughter by her teacher and 39 classmates.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in the Berea Municipal Court and posted a $50,000 bond.

RELATED: Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Berea Police Lt. Tom Walker said the teacher’s quick actions helped officers arrest Lowe and get the teen help.

Lowe on March 30, 2023 entered a guilty plea to the charges, which the court knocked down to second-degree misdemeanor attempted sexual position.

Sentencing is set for Monday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent

Latest News

Police: 16-year-old boy killed in Cleveland shooting
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland 32-year-old man killed in the city’s East Side
Keith Partin
Grand jury indicts Norton man for attacking officer in cruiser
Audreona Barnes (Source; Family)
Sentencing for Cleveland man guilty of killing girlfriend, leaving body on balcony