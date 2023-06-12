Berea man convicted of groping teenage stepdaughter on camera during virtual school

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea man convicted for groping his 16-year-old stepdaughter on camera during a virtual school class last year is set to receive his sentence.

Police charged 53-year-old David Lowe, a registered sex offender, with first-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition on Sept. 29, 2022 after getting caught groping his step-daughter by her teacher and 39 classmates.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges in the Berea Municipal Court and posted a $50,000 bond.

Berea Police Lt. Tom Walker said the teacher’s quick actions helped officers arrest Lowe and get the teen help.

Lowe on March 30, 2023 entered a guilty plea to the charges, which the court knocked down to second-degree misdemeanor attempted sexual position.

Sentencing is set for Monday at 11 a.m.

