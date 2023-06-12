Brooklyn Heights greenhouse happy to see rain on Sunday

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The last few weeks of dry weather in Northeast Ohio have been difficult for farmers and their crops.

Rosby’s garden center in Brooklyn Heights did not have to rely on the rain as much to keep their plants alive, but the rain is an advantage for their flowers.

“When rain comes, we’re very happy because it brings a lot of good nutrients especially the thunderstorms,” Katy Hood, an employee at Rosby’s said. “Today we just got done watering and now we’re getting some rain, so that’s how it goes in this business you want to keep everything happy.”

Hood said the rain helps keep costs low with cutting down on watering.

“On days when we’re just completely depending on watering, I’m sure the water bill has to be quite a bit more expensive, so we rely on the rainy seasons to cut back a little bit,” Hood said.

As this season has had some unexpected weather patterns, Hood said they always stay prepared for whatever Mother Nature could bring.

“This year we’ve had kind of an unusually weird season so far,” Hood said. “May was very hot with some 80s and then we had frost so we had to bring a lot of things in and cover them up.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.