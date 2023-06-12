2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 32-year-old man killed in the city’s East Side

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died Saturday night in Cleveland.

Officials said the incident happened in the 3500 block of East 154th Street, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The man, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Alex Gaines, died after being taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

His cause of death is not known.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

