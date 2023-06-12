Delinquent home causes major concerns for Lorain neighbor

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A delinquent home is causing major concerns for a man who lives next door.

Criminals, rodents, chest-high grass... he’s sick of it all.

“This is a decent quiet little neighborhood right here, and this right here is starting to turn it all bad,” said next-door-neighbor Christopher Taylor.

A small, vacant home is creating a big headache for Taylor.

He’s only been at his home since November, but during that time, things have gone from bad to worse.

The home comes with overgrown grass, shattered windows and rodents.

“They’re getting in my trash, they’re knocking it all over,” said Taylor. “I’ve got a dog. I go to let my dog out, they’re on my back porch right at my back door.”

The possums and raccoons are certainly annoying to deal with, but other problems have forced Taylor to get police involved.

“The homeless people were kicking in the back and front doors,” said Taylor. “They were staying up in there.”

Taylor said the fix is simple: the city needs to either clean up the property, or tear it down.

“I’ve left messages after messages,” said Taylor. “I call the city, they send me to the building inspector, i’ve left voicemails.”

So he contacted the 19 Troubleshooters, and we tried.

We got a similar response.

A frustrating outcome, but as always, we’ll stay on the city until we get a response.

In the meantime, Taylor’s forced to wait for a fix and hope someone doesn’t get hurt.

“What are we going to do? This is going to be a crime scene one day because the city of Lorain don’t want to do nothing?”

We heard back from Mayor Jack Bradley shortly before this story aired.

He said he’ll follow-up with the city Tuesday to see if the home is on a demolition list, or if there are any plans to clean it up.

As soon as we get an update, we’ll update this story.

