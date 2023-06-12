2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver leads Rocky River police on chase into Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Lakewood man is facing several charges after allegedly leading Rocky River police on a chase early morning.

According to Rocky River police, around 2 a.m. officers heard radio traffic from Lakewood police regarding an attempted aggravated robbery and assault that involved three suspect vehicles.

While checking the area, Lakewood officers said they spotted a silver Mercedes with its headlights off.

Shortly afterwards, Rocky River officers said they spotted the Mercedes on I-90 westbound at the Lakewood/Rocky River border.

Rocky River officers attempted to pull over the driver, but police said he did not stop and exited at Crocker Road. The driver then got back onto I-90, heading eastbound.

Officers said on I-90 eastbound near Detroit Road they successfully deployed a tire deflation device, which slowed down the Mercedes, but the driver still kept going.

Police said the driver, later identified as Ameer Salti, got onto I-490 eastbound and then the Opportunity Corridor.

According to police, due to the damaged tires, the driver was going about 30 mph.

Rocky River and Westlake police were able to successfully box in the Mercedes at E. 105th Street and Wade Park.

Salti is charged with driving under suspension, reckless operation, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Police said additional felony charges are pending.

Salti was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

