2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Electric motorcycle maker wants to drive Cleveland’s economy

LAND ramps up production and aims for 30 motorcycles a month by year’s end
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LAND’S 60,000-square-foot plant on West 65th Street north of Detroit Avenue is giving the motorcycle industry a jolt.

“We’re basically doing final assembly for everything right here,” said CEO Scott Colosimo says of the just-opened assembly line. “The goal here is at least fifteen thousand units a year, the goal for the company is well over one hundred thousand units.”

LAND started in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and, in two years, the tech startup has just ramped up production using Cleveland’s past to help Cleveland’s race to its future.

“LAND is possible in Cleveland because of the manufacturing support that already exists here in Cleveland,” said Chris Davis, LAND Production Manager. “And then bring in new technology, bring in our software, our battery technology and try to modernize manufacturing.”

David joined LAND this year, helping to produce motorcycles that reach speeds of 70 mph and can travel 120 miles on a charge, watching the company speed through 2023.

“When I started here about four months ago, it was a team of five people, six people and now we’re up to fourteen people,” said Davis. “We’ve gone from building about one bike every month to currently building three bikes a week. We’re going to be building thirty bikes a month in the next couple of months.”

LAND motorcycles start at about $8000 and, with all the accessories, can run up to $12,000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent

Latest News

19 News 3-4 p.m.
Off-duty Cleveland police officer slashed with screwdriver
More than a thousand North Olmsted customres without power
Audreona Barnes (Source; Family)
Sentencing for Cleveland man guilty of killing girlfriend, leaving body on balcony
Keith Partin
Grand jury indicts Norton man for attacking officer in cruiser