Electric motorcycle maker wants to drive Cleveland’s economy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LAND’S 60,000-square-foot plant on West 65th Street north of Detroit Avenue is giving the motorcycle industry a jolt.

“We’re basically doing final assembly for everything right here,” said CEO Scott Colosimo says of the just-opened assembly line. “The goal here is at least fifteen thousand units a year, the goal for the company is well over one hundred thousand units.”

LAND started in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and, in two years, the tech startup has just ramped up production using Cleveland’s past to help Cleveland’s race to its future.

“LAND is possible in Cleveland because of the manufacturing support that already exists here in Cleveland,” said Chris Davis, LAND Production Manager. “And then bring in new technology, bring in our software, our battery technology and try to modernize manufacturing.”

David joined LAND this year, helping to produce motorcycles that reach speeds of 70 mph and can travel 120 miles on a charge, watching the company speed through 2023.

“When I started here about four months ago, it was a team of five people, six people and now we’re up to fourteen people,” said Davis. “We’ve gone from building about one bike every month to currently building three bikes a week. We’re going to be building thirty bikes a month in the next couple of months.”

LAND motorcycles start at about $8000 and, with all the accessories, can run up to $12,000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.