Gov. DeWine discusses parental consent for some social media platforms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted are holding a news conference Monday morning to discuss the Social Media Parental Notification Act.

The Social Media Parental Notification Act would require certain online companies to obtain parental consent before kids under the age of 16 can use their platforms.

Representatives from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will also be present at the news conference.

