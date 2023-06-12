2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Norton man for attacking officer in cruiser

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County grand jury indicted a Norton man for attacking a Norton police officer who was sitting in his cruiser.

Keith Partin was indicted on the charge of felonious assault.

According to Norton police, the officer was in the parking lot at 5240 Wooster Road West on May 28 when Partin approached his driver’s side window.

The officer was seriously injured in the assault and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

According to court documents, the officer suffered a laceration on his lip, a cracked rib and a concussion.

Keith Partin
Keith Partin((Source: Norton police))

Partin will be arraigned on June 20.

