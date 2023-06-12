2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians lagging in All-Star voting

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Los...
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Carlos Estevez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You have to look pretty hard to find any Cleveland Guardians in the first round of All-Star voting released Monday.

Only 3 Guardians barely cracked the top 10 at their positions.

Jose Ramirez is 10th at third base with 100,000 votes.

Second baseman Andres Gimenez has 38,000 votes, while first baseman Josh Naylor has 34,000 votes.

Ramirez is a 4-time All-Star, while Gimenez made his first appearance last year.

Naylor has never made an All-Star team.

Voting runs through June 29 and the game is July 11 in Seattle.

Each team must have at least one player in the game, and Cleveland’s most likely choice is reliever Emmanuel Clase, who leads the majors with 20 saves.

Pitchers are chosen by the managers.

