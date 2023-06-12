Guardians lagging in All-Star voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You have to look pretty hard to find any Cleveland Guardians in the first round of All-Star voting released Monday.

Only 3 Guardians barely cracked the top 10 at their positions.

Jose Ramirez is 10th at third base with 100,000 votes.

Second baseman Andres Gimenez has 38,000 votes, while first baseman Josh Naylor has 34,000 votes.

Ramirez is a 4-time All-Star, while Gimenez made his first appearance last year.

Naylor has never made an All-Star team.

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the @Braves & Shohei Ohtani of the @Angels are leading their respective leagues in the first balloting update for the 2023 ASG. The Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot is available now at https://t.co/QeTzbefggW, all 30 Club sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App. pic.twitter.com/DJFvIN5qGw — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 12, 2023

Voting runs through June 29 and the game is July 11 in Seattle.

Each team must have at least one player in the game, and Cleveland’s most likely choice is reliever Emmanuel Clase, who leads the majors with 20 saves.

Pitchers are chosen by the managers.

Classy catch for a Clase save.



Emmanuel Clase is the first to reach 20 saves on the season.



(MLB x @loanDepot) pic.twitter.com/2PeittdMXo — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.