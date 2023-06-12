2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Maple Heights Police: 1 found shot in car

Police found the man sitting in the driver seat of a truck stopped off the side of the road...
Police found the man sitting in the driver seat of a truck stopped off the side of the road with a gunshot wound.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police launched an investigation Sunday night in Maple Heights after discovering a man shot in his truck.

Officials said police arrived near Libby Road and Thomas Street at 11:27 p.m. after receiving calls of shots being fired.

Police found the man sitting in the driver seat of a truck stopped off the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the man was transported to MetroHealth for his injuries.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

Police confirmed the shooting is still in the early stages of an investigation, and have asked anyone with information to call 216-586-9624.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent

Latest News

RTA trains down until further notice due to ‘power issue’
Cleveland RTA trains go down due to ‘power issue’
Another Kroger in the Tri-State was evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Hamilton...
Sixth Tri-State Kroger evacuated due to bomb threat, dispatcher says
Officials did not confirm the extent of the damage.
Middleburg Heights first responders battling blaze at UPS facility
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Nearly 1,000 Akron homes under boil advisories following water main break