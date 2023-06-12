Maple Heights Police: 1 found shot in car

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police launched an investigation Sunday night in Maple Heights after discovering a man shot in his truck.

Officials said police arrived near Libby Road and Thomas Street at 11:27 p.m. after receiving calls of shots being fired.

Police found the man sitting in the driver seat of a truck stopped off the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the man was transported to MetroHealth for his injuries.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

Police confirmed the shooting is still in the early stages of an investigation, and have asked anyone with information to call 216-586-9624.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.