MetroHealth, Cleveland Metroparks host Multicultural Children’s Health Expo

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In their shared commitment to building a healthier and more equitable community, the MetroHealth System and Cleveland Metroparks partnered to host a Multicultural Children’s Health Expo throughout the summer at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The expo will take place over four Mondays, the first of which being this week, plus July 24, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.

Entry to the Zoo is free for this event, with a proof of residency in Cuyahoga County or Hinckley Township.

There will be music, giveaways, hands-on activities and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the event. The first 200 children each Monday will also receive a $5 concession voucher.

The expo will serve as an opportunity for children and their families to interact with MetroHealth caregivers, receive important health information and discover fun ways to stay active and healthy.

It will also build on the success of the MetroHealth Minority Men’s Health Fair, an annual event held each spring designed to address the disproportionate rates of disease in minority communities through free health screenings and education.

“Children are our future, and we must do everything we can as a community to set the foundation for a lifetime of healthy living,” says Aparna Roy, MD, Chair, Department of Pediatrics at MetroHealth. “Our goals with the Multicultural Children’s Health Expo are to promote good health, deepen our connection with the community and, of course, have fun. We are grateful for our partners at Cleveland Metroparks for helping us make this a reality.”

“We are proud to collaborate with MetroHeath and offer this enhanced amenity to youth and their families visiting the Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Together we can offer an accessible approach to wellness for our community.”

MetroHealth will also host its inaugural Multicultural Women’s Health Expo on Sept. 30 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

“These events are among the many ways MetroHealth is working tirelessly to eradicate health disparities and advance equity in the communities we serve,” says MetroHealth President & CEO Airica Steed, Ed.D, RN, MBA, FACHE. “Our work must go beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics if we truly want to build a healthier community.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

