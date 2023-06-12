Northeast Ohio firefighter dies after 12 years of service
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Vermilion is mourning the loss of one of its own after the death of firefighter Bill McCale.
The City of Vermilion confirmed McCale, a 12-year veteran, died at 51 on June 10.
McCale also served in the Vermilion Township Fire Department.
McCale is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their two young children.
