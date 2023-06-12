2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio firefighter dies after 12 years of service

The City of Vermilion confirmed the 12-year veteran died at 51.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Vermilion is mourning the loss of one of its own after the death of firefighter Bill McCale.

The City of Vermilion confirmed McCale, a 12-year veteran, died at 51 on June 10.

***BILL McCALE PASSES, FORMER VFD CHIEF ENGINEER*** Bill McCale, former Chief Engineer of the City of Vermilion Fire...

Posted by City of Vermilion on Sunday, June 11, 2023

McCale also served in the Vermilion Township Fire Department.

So sad…last night, our members responded to a call for one of our own. It's never easy, but in a small town, it...

Posted by Vermilion Fire Department on Sunday, June 11, 2023

On Saturday evening we lost one of the good guys. Bill brought many years of experience to our department and we were...

Posted by Vermilion Township Fire Department on Sunday, June 11, 2023

McCale is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their two young children.

