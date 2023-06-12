2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Much cooler today; more rain on the way

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving area of low pressure will be impacting our weather the next few days. There is a chilly air mass with this system. Rain from last night continues to move out this morning. It’ll be a mostly cloudy and breezy day. Northwest to west winds at 10-20 mph. Afternoon temperatures only in the 60s. We clear out the clouds this evening. Overnight temperatures drop into the 40s in many towns. Another round of rain arrives from west to east tomorrow. Morning drive should be dry. Most of the rain falls during the afternoon tomorrow. A breezy and chilly day tomorrow with high temperatures in the 60s. The instability is forecast to increase Tuesday evening. Rain and embedded thunderstorms at this time. Still the risk of some showers and storms Wednesday, especially the first half of the day.

