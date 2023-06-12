2 Strong 4 Bullies
Off-duty Cleveland officer slashed in the head with screwdriver by car thieves

Police say the thieves slashed the officer in the head with a screwdriver.
Police say the thieves slashed the officer in the head with a screwdriver.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for two suspects who slashed an off-duty officer in the head with a screwdriver while trying to steal his car.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Sunday on West 123rd Street.

The duo, who police say are two men between 16 and 20 years old, attempted to take the officer’s car when a struggle ensued.

Police say the thieves slashed the officer in the head with a screwdriver.

Ciaccia confirmed the officer is in stable condition after the attack, and the thieves did not take the vehicle.

Police confirmed no arrests have been made in the aggravated robbery.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

