Police: 2 Akron teens shot at party

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have launched an investigation into a shooting at a party that left two teenagers with injuries.

Lt. Michael Miller said police were called at 1:20 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Minson Way for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 17-year-old boy with apparent gunshot wounds, Miller said, and EMS transported him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Miller said police arrested a 36-year-old woman who was reportedly interfering and refusing commands to stay back as police rendered aid to the 17-year-old.

Police also arrested a 19-year-old, who was a passenger in a car that police caught leaving the area in a car at a high rate of speed, after running from police on foot.

Miller confirmed police found two loaded handguns in the car.

Miller said officers received word there was another shooting victim at a home in the 300 block of Fuller Avenue.

A private vehicle transported the 16-year-old to Summa Health with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials said detectives determined an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into a crowd before fleeing in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact police at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

