2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: 2 Akron teens shot at party

Akron police have launched an investigation into a shooting at a party that left two teenagers...
Akron police have launched an investigation into a shooting at a party that left two teenagers with injuries.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have launched an investigation into a shooting at a party that left two teenagers with injuries.

Lt. Michael Miller said police were called at 1:20 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Minson Way for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 17-year-old boy with apparent gunshot wounds, Miller said, and EMS transported him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Miller said police arrested a 36-year-old woman who was reportedly interfering and refusing commands to stay back as police rendered aid to the 17-year-old.

Police also arrested a 19-year-old, who was a passenger in a car that police caught leaving the area in a car at a high rate of speed, after running from police on foot.

Miller confirmed police found two loaded handguns in the car.

Miller confirmed police found two loaded handguns in the car.
Miller confirmed police found two loaded handguns in the car.(Source: Akron Police Department)

Miller said officers received word there was another shooting victim at a home in the 300 block of Fuller Avenue.

A private vehicle transported the 16-year-old to Summa Health with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials said detectives determined an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into a crowd before fleeing in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact police at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent

Latest News

Audreona Barnes (Source; Family)
Sentencing for Cleveland man guilty of killing girlfriend, leaving body on balcony
Gov. DeWine discusses parental consent for some social media platforms
16-year-old fatally shot while driving suspected stolen Jeep in Cleveland
Police say the thieves slashed the officer in the head with a screwdriver.
Off-duty Cleveland officer slashed in the head with screwdriver by car thieves