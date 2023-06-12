2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reports: Former Cavalier Kevin Love is now a dad

Kate Bock, left, and Kevin Love attend 2018 All-Stars in Los Angeles GQ Celebration at the...
Kate Bock, left, and Kevin Love attend 2018 All-Stars in Los Angeles GQ Celebration at the NoMad Hotel on Saturday, Feb.18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DENVER, Co. (WOIO) - While former Cleveland Cavaliers F Kevin Love is in a familiar championship-staked predicament, he had another reason to celebrate this weekend: he became a father.

Reports from ESPN say Love and his wife, Kate Bock, became parents on Saturday in the midst of the Miami Heat’s Finals series against the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN said Love, who signed with the Heat in February after the Cavs bought out his contract, flew to Denver on his own on Sunday, instead of flying on the team’s plane.

Love arrived in time for the team’s film session and said he plans to play in Game 5 Monday night.

“Everybody’s happy and healthy,” Love said during media availability.

The Heat will try to become the second team in NBA history to win the championship from a 3-1 deficit, with the first team to do so being in 2016 when Love the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

