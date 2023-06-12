2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Cleveland man guilty of killing girlfriend, leaving body on balcony

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Cleveland man convicted of killing his 18-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body on the balcony of his apartment, will be sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty.

On May 24, a jury found Bennie Washington guilty of murder, felonious assault, and gross abuse of a corpse for the murder of Audreona Barnes.

Washington shot Barnes and then left her body on his second-floor apartment balcony in the 4300 block of Warner Rd. in Cleveland.

Barnes was reported missing to Warrensville Heights police in July 2021.

Family members said she had dreams of joining the Army and met with recruiters the last day she was seen.

On March 17, 2022, a manager at Washington’s apartment building entered the apartment and noticed garbage bags and blankets on the balcony. Believing there was a body hidden underneath, the manager called police, said officials.

Cleveland police responded to the scene and recovered the severely decomposed body.

Audreona Barnes
Audreona Barnes(Katie Tercek)

Washington was taken into custody on March 19, 2022.

Bennie Washington
Bennie Washington((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

