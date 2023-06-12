Several thousand Cuyahoga County residents without power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy crews are working on restoring power for several thousand Cuyahoga County residents Monday morning.

According to the FirstEnergy website, a total of 3,778 residents lost power in Cuyahoga County.

This includes more than 900 residents in Fairview Park and more than 2,400 in North Olmsted.

According to FirstEnergy, a pole fire in North Olmsted is what caused the disruption in service.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire and making repairs as quickly as possible, said FirstEnergy.

They expect to have customers back up and running by 9:30 a.m.

