Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others, including an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.(Source: Bay News via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) - A shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others in Northern California early Sunday, police said.

The Antioch Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting just before 1 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in the city about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of San Francisco.

Victims and a large crowd were found by officers outside the home, police said.

The 18-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said.

The victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.

Some of the victims transported themselves to area hospitals after “a panic where attendees ... fled in multiple directions and into the neighborhood,” police said.

The Antioch police said a suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but there were no arrests immediately reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

