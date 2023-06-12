Shots fired into Wayne County home after altercation with ‘young lady’s father’, sheriff’s office says

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An altercation with a woman’s father led to two men firing shots into their home in the middle of the night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Capt. Doug Hunter said the shooting happened earlier in the week of June 10.

“One of the young men had an altercation with the father of a young lady at the home,” Hunter stated. “He came back in the middle of the night with one of his cohorts and was armed with two separate handguns.”

The two men then fired multiple shots into the home, Hunter said.

Hunter confirmed that no one was hurt in this “very, very dangerous situation.”

Detectives and deputies quickly solved the case to identify the two suspects, according to Hunter.

The case has been forwarded over to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office to hand down the charges.

“Hopefully these young men will learn from this very serious mistake, and we will of course hold them accountable,” Hunter stated.

19 News reached out to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for the report to learn the exact date and location of the shooting, as well as the suspects’ identities.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.