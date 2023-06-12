Unidentified Akron woman found dead in alley, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives in Akron are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman found in an alley near S. Arlington Street Monday.

Police said the woman was found around 12:55 p.m. in Minordy Place behind a home in the 400 block of S. Arlington Street after a citizen called reporting the body.

The woman has not yet been identified, according to Akron police, and there were no apparent signs of trauma.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to reveal the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or submit anonymous information to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.