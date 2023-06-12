2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unstable slope prompts Concord Township emergency road closure
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Continued movement and settling of a failing slope has necessitated an emergency road closure in Concord Township.

The stretch of Williams Road between Cascade Road and approximately .4 mile north of SR-608 is shut down effective immediately, the Lake County Engineers Office announced on June 12.

The Lake County Engineers Office said it has been monitoring this section of roadway on the hill for several months.

The office shared the following statement regarding the closure:

“A consulting engineering firm has been retained and construction drawings and specifications have been prepared for installation of a retaining wall to shore the failing slope. However, funding is currently not available to proceed with the bidding process. Therefore, the road will remain closed to all traffic until funding is available.”

The detour in place is to take Huntoon Road to SR-86 to Girdled Road to SR-608

“We apologize for the inconvenience but this office believes that the emergency closure is necessary to protect public welfare and safety. Drivers should not try to drive around and/or move the barricades to gain access,” the Lake County Engineers Office stated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

