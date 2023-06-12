U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on man wanted for selling drugs in Lorain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for trafficking cocaine in Lorain.

Michael Toney is known to frequent the Lorain County and Cleveland areas, said the U.S. Marshals.

Michael Toney ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

According to officials, Toney went on the run after Lorain police officers conducted a drug search warrant at his Broadway Avenue home.

Toney, 59, is described as a Black man, 5′ 11″ tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds.

If you have any information in reference to Toney, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.