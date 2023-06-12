U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on man wanted for selling drugs in Lorain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for trafficking cocaine in Lorain.
Michael Toney is known to frequent the Lorain County and Cleveland areas, said the U.S. Marshals.
According to officials, Toney went on the run after Lorain police officers conducted a drug search warrant at his Broadway Avenue home.
Toney, 59, is described as a Black man, 5′ 11″ tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds.
If you have any information in reference to Toney, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.