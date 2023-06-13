13-year-old girl found dead in Akron alley, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old girl was found dead in an Akron alley Monday afternoon.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified her as Melanie Elkins.

Akron police said the girl’s body was found lying in Minordy Place behind a home in the 400 block of S. Arlington St. around 12:55 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the area after a citizen found the body.

“The autopsy has been completed and results are pending while further testing can be performed. There was no significant trauma noted during the autopsy examination,” said Summit County Medical Examiner spokesman Gary Guenther.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or submit anonymous information to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

