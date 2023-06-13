2 Strong 4 Bullies
2-year-old boy accidentally shot in Ashtabula County

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-year-old boy is recovering after being accidentally shot in the stomach at his home in Cherry Valley Township.

According to Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies, the child was in the garage of his home in the 5700 block of Creek Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday with his father and two siblings, ages nine and four.

The father told police he was working in the garage when he heard what sounded like a firecracker and saw the two-year-old standing over the pistol and noticed a hole in the boy’s jacket.

The father added the pistol was still in its holster.

Deputies said the father told them the gun is normally kept in his truck; however, he had brought it into the garage the night before and forgot to return it to the vehicle.

The little boy, whose name is not being released, was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center and then transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

Deputies said he is expected to make a full recovery.

There are no charges filed at this time.

