Brooklyn family loses home while away at Disney World

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A family will return from their Disney World vacation to a home destroyed by fire.

Shannon Gaughan told 19 News their Southwood Drive home went up in flames around 4 a.m. on June 11.

“It almost doesn’t feel real, I think we are still in shock. I have moments when I am devastated and I have to pull together because I know the kids are watching us,” said Shannon Gaughan.

Brooklyn house fire ((Source: WOIO))

A neighbor called 911 and thought the family was trapped inside.

“Her name is Carol and her family, she woke everyone up and they came across the street screaming, crying, and hitting the windows and doors thinking we were still inside, burning alive,” said Michael Gaughan.

Police were urging them to come back to Cleveland; however, the Gaughans said they decided to stay longer for the children.

“It’s just very difficult, numb. You’re at the most magical place in the world. It’s almost like you’re walking through fog the entire time you are here,” said Michael Gaughan.

“We wanted them to have a couple of more days of normal, of some happiness, before we go home to whatever that may look like,” said Shannon Gaughan.

The family’s cat was inside the home, but managed to escape to safety.

Brooklyn Fire Chief Kevin Paul said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

