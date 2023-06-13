AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin presented a proposal to council Monday night to acquire Geauga Lake, with 40 acres of lakefront land in the former SeaWorld.

This would cost the city about $4.5 million to purchase.

City of Aurora hopes to buy Geauga Lake, former SeaWorld (Source: City of Aurora)

Womer Benjamin said that while plans for the property are not finalized, she is expecting the city to redevelop the property into a public park with a pool, beach and related amenities, non-motorized boating, and other recreational attractions.

As part of the agreement, Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP), the current land owner, would build a public trail or boardwalk around the lake which would be transferred to the city once constructed.

Following an executive session with City Council Monday night, the details of the plan were made public.

This is a project that Womer Benjamin said the city has been working on for a couple of years.

“This is a legacy purchase for the people of Aurora,” she said. “It is the opportunity of a lifetime to guarantee our residents lake access and a destination that is going to be one of the gems of Northeast Ohio.”

In November 2020, ICP announced it had acquired the remaining 377 acres that had been the home of Geauga Lake Amusement Park and SeaWorld Ohio.

The property straddles two communities and two counties, Bainbridge Township in Geauga County and the City of Aurora in Portage County.

Aurora negotiated a Joint Economic Development District (“JEDD”) Agreement with the township in 2020, which provided certain economic benefits to the city for its provision of utilities to the Bainbridge side of the property.

That has enabled ICP to pursue redevelopment on the Bainbridge side, including plans for residential and retail areas.

Redevelopment on the Aurora side has included a new Liberty Ford facility, and in the last several years Pulte Homes has been constructing residential developments on some of the property along Squires and Treat roads.

Womer Benjamin said the city’s purchase of the 40 acres of lakefront land and the 53-acre spring-fed lake has a different focus.

“The lake has been a recreational attraction of the community for decades, and to lose access when the parks closed was certainly disappointing,” she said. “To reinstitute lake access coupled with a park and recreational amenities will enhance the overall community and enable the public to enjoy a beautiful area of Northeast Ohio. Furthermore, instead of housing units we will have greenspace.”

The city said to pay for the acquisition, they will use about $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with the remainder coming from general fund money budgeted for that purpose.

Under the purchase agreement, ICP will not only build a trail/boardwalk around Geauga Lake (“Lake Loop”), which the City of Aurora will then own and maintain, but also will pay for a substantial portion of the demolition cost of some of the remaining structures on the 40 acres of land being acquired by Aurora.

The Mayor noted that some of the structures may be saved and rehabilitated for use in the city’s plans, including the iconic Sea World aquarium, which could be redeveloped as a restaurant or similar facility.

Site work on the property is expected to begin within 12 months after demolition is completed.

“While we have some initial conceptual plans for the property, we intend to be thoughtful and deliberate in its development. We expect to tackle this project in stages but are eager to provide public access as soon as reasonably possible,” Womer Benjamin said. “There are still many decisions to be made and more to come on this exciting opportunity.”

