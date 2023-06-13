Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers offer reward for information on Lachelle Jordan kidnappers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers are now offering a reward for information leading to the identity of the kidnappers of Lachelle Jordan.

The 30-year-old Cleveland EMT and mother of two was missing for five-and-a-half days before walking into a convenience store reporting someone had tried to kill her.

Although Jordan is no longer missing, police are still investigating the identity of her kidnappers, the location she was kept and any sightings of Jordan and the kidnappers during the time she was missing.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information in the event it is determined this involves criminal activity.

