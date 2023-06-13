2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver pleads not guilty to driving drunk and injuring Cleveland, Oakwood firefighter

Firefighter Ghadi Cole
Firefighter Ghadi Cole(Source: Oakwood Fire Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Warrensville Heights man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a motorcycle operated by an off-duty firefighter last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Firefighter recovering after crash in Oakwood
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighter hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunken driver

Ali Akram, 52, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI.

The victim, Ghadi Cole, works as a firefighter in Cleveland and Oakwood.

According to Oakwood police, Cole, 44, was rear-ended on his motorcycle around 11:30 p.m. on May 12 at the intersection of I-271 North and Forbes Road.

Cole remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Akram remains out on bond and is scheduled to return to court on June 27.

