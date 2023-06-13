Euclid man sentenced to over $3 million in restitution for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison and a restitution of over $3 million after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

Alfonzo Bailey, 40, founded Eye for Change Youth and Family Service in 2016, providing a wide range of services such as mental health counseling, case management, job training and supportive housing, according to court documents.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said beginning in 2017, Bailey and his defendants conspired together to execute a scheme to defraud the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) by obtaining payments on false claims.

Bailey encouraged his staff to create false progress notes for counseling services not actually given to patients in order to bill the ODM, the DOJ said.

In 2020, search warrants were executed at Eye for Change Youth and Family Services, leading to the indictments of 21 defendants including Bailey.

Bailey was also sentenced to 3 years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cleveland, the Department of Health and Human Services - Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG) and the Ohio Attorney General’s Healthcare Fraud Section.

