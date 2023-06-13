Man follows driver home after road rage incident, captured on Ring camera

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old man was arrested for burglary, menacing and disorderly conduct after he followed a 20-year-old man home after a road rage incident.

Officals say Raymond Frary followed Cameron Troyer to his house in an attempt to fight him the morning of May 31.

Frary pulled into Troyer’s driveway and began to look around the property.

Police say at one point Frary entered the residence while Troyer was on the phone with 911.

when police arrived they found Frary sitting in front of the house in the road.

A TikTok of the incident has gained over nine million views.

