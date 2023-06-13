Newburgh Heights mayor announces bid to retain seat

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Gigi Traore announced her candidacy to maintain the mayor position for the Village of Newburgh Heights Tuesday.

Officials say Traore filed petitions with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections last week.

Traore says she has committed efforts to restoring trust with residents and community partners while also focusing on branding, development, streamlining operations and community engagement.

Traore is the first Black person to serve in public office in Newburgh Heights.

