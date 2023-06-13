2 Strong 4 Bullies
Newburgh Heights mayor announces bid to retain seat

Gigi Traore at a Newburgh Village council meeting
(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Gigi Traore announced her candidacy to maintain the mayor position for the Village of Newburgh Heights Tuesday.

Officials say Traore filed petitions with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections last week.

Traore says she has committed efforts to restoring trust with residents and community partners while also focusing on branding, development, streamlining operations and community engagement.

Newburgh Heights will have 1st Black mayor after accusations council was trying to prevent historic moment

Traore is the first Black person to serve in public office in Newburgh Heights.

